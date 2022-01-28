City of Colorado Springs to host free Renters Rights workshop Feb. 8

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City Of Colorado Springs is inviting residents to “Renter Rights 101”, a free online informational session on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn from Colorado Legal Services about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, Fair Housing Act protections, deposits, repairs and eviction.

The Justice Center, Pikes Peak Library District, Colorado Housing Connects and City staff will share local resources and materials available on housing issues.

To attend the meeting, click this link on Feb. 8.: https://bit.ly/RenterRights101-Feb8. To attend by phone, dial the following number: 720-617-3426, Conference ID: 897 742 1#.

The City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division Collaborates with Colorado Legal Services, the Pikes Peak Library District, the Justice Center and Colorado Housing Connects. These sessions are made possible by Community Development Block Grant funds.

Colorado Legal Services is a non-profit organization helping low-income individuals and seniors in Colorado. T

he workshop will offer general information for tenants and cannot provide specific legal advice. Low-income residents or senior citizens facing a housing issue can contact Colorado Legal Services at 719-471-0380 for legal assistance.

The Pikes Peak Library District also provides an extensive list of legal resources for residents searching for forms, databases, legal help.

All residents can access this by visiting https://research.ppld.org/Law or by calling 719-531-6333 ext. 6058.