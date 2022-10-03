(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is gathering public input about planned renovations to its Senior Center.

The primary means to provide input is through a survey that launched on Sept. 19 and is open through Oct. 11 for anyone who lives in the city.

The survey is primarily interested in opinions about the site location of the new center, which will remain on the same City-owned property, Golf Acres. There are currently four options where the new facility could be located on the property.

To complete the survey online and for more information on the project, click here. Printed copies of the survey are also available at the Senior Center, which is located at 1514 N. Hancock Avenue in the Golf Acres Center in Colorado Springs.

The Senior Center has served people in Colorado Springs over the last 50 years. Owned by the City, it is operated through a partnership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. The current facility is in need of significant repairs, and the City has committed to providing a safer, larger, more accommodating facility for Senior Center patrons using $8 million from the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA).

Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected in the second quarter of 2023, with completion in late-2024.

A public meeting is also planned for Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Senior Center for neighbors to learn more about the project. Additional input on the renovation has been collected from Senior Center patrons and stakeholders.