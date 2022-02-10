City of Colorado Springs seeking artist to create outdoor art piece in Panorama Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is looking for an artist to create a permanent outdoor art installation in Panorama Park.

Panorama is currently undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history, and the desired artwork would be incorporated into the park’s new design. The 13.5-acre park is expected to be complete by summer of 2022.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs.

“Through a collaborative design process with the community, we are seeking to improve the park experience for all users through artistic and cultural expression, and we are so excited to help bring this special opportunity to southeast Colorado Springs,” said Connie Schmeisser, park planner.

The artist will be chosen by the following two panels: the first will include representatives from the local art community and the second will include community members from the southeast. After the two converge, a winning artist will be chosen.

Only applicants with prior experience working on public art projects of similar scale and budget will be considered, and the chosen artist must be prepared to include the community in the artistic process. The budget available for use is $70,000, funded partly by a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as the Colorado Springs-based Bee Vradenburg Foundation.

The media style, size and location are open to the selected artist’s vision; however, the artwork must reflect and enhance the cultural and environmental context of the park and neighborhood.

The creation of an interactive or dynamic experience through the artwork is encouraged, and the vision is not limited to a singular piece, meaning it could function across the park’s entire site.

Proposals for the project are due to the City of Colorado Springs by Monday, Feb. 28. All requirements are outlined in the online request for proposal. For more information on Panorama Park, including the construction timeline, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PanoramaPark.