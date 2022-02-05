City of Colorado Springs names 12 to Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has named 12 individuals to the Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee after the passing of Ballot Issue 2D.

The committee held its first meeting on Friday, Feb. 4, and plans to help the Colorado Springs Fire Department in the allocation of funds.

Ballot Issue 2D allowed the city to spend up to $20 million to create a city-focused and regional-area wildfire mitigation and prevention program. The program will be managed by the CSFD and will also be working with Mayor John Suthers and CSFD Chief Randy Royal.

The following members comprise the committee: