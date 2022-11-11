(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has been given a gold rating by Military Friendly® for their military-friendly employment and their military spouse employment.

Military Friendly named Colorado Springs as one of their 2023 Gold Military Friendly Employer® and Top Ten Military Spouse Friendly Employer®.

The Employer designations are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

“The City of Colorado Springs values the positive impact that the members of our armed forces, their spouses, and their families have in our community, and I am proud that we have an incredible group of veterans and military spouses who have chosen to continue their public service as City employees,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Our organization and the entire community benefit greatly from the broad range of experiences that veterans bring to the table in providing excellent city services.”

According to the City of Colorado Springs, 18% of City employees are veterans. The City is one of the core employers in the Employer Roundtable. The Roundtable comprised of the City, Colorado Springs Utilities, Deloitte, USAA, and UCHealth develops and shares best practices with other employers to encourage military spouse hiring, including a military spouse internship program.

The Roundtable works with local military installations to help with spouse employment issues and link spouses with jobs, opportunities, and resources. The Roundtable has led to shared efforts on legislative efforts, data collection, job fairs, and employment.

The City also participates in Hire our Heroes (HOH), a program for transitioning military and military spouses. Veteran’s Local Government Management Fellowship (VLGMF), an initiative the City is also involved in, works to place transitioning veterans in a fellowship for up to 16 weeks. Spouses can also participate for 6-8 weeks.

The City of Colorado Springs will be showcased along with other 2023 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on Military Friendly’s website.