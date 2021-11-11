City of Colorado Springs named Top 10 Military Friendly employer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs announced today that it has been named a Top 10 Military Friendly Employer (Rank 10 Gov/Non-Profit) and a Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly Employer (Rank 2 Gov/Non-Profit).

“The City of Colorado Springs greatly values the contributions that members of our armed forces, their spouses, and their families contribute to our community, and I am extremely proud that we have an incredible group of veterans and military spouses who have chosen to continue their public service as City employees,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Our organization and the entire community benefit greatly from the broad range of experiences that veterans bring to the table in providing excellent city services.”

Over 16% percent of all City employees are veterans with the city being the core employers of the Employer Roundtable, which is comprised of the City, Colorado Springs Utilities, Deloitte, USAA and UCHealth.

The City also participates in Hire our Heroes (HOH), a program for transitioning military and military spouses. Veteran’s Local Government Management works to place transitioning veterans in a fellowship up to 16 weeks. Spouses can participate for six to eight weeks.

The City of Colorado Springs will be showcased along with other 2022 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.