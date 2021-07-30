City of Colorado Springs looking for board volunteers

The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve the local community on the following boards:

Airport Advisory Commission

Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board

Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee

Downtown Review Board

Fire Board of Appeals

Historic Preservation Board

Pikes Peak Area Council of Government Community Advisory Committee

Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee

For those interested, submit your application by Friday, August 13. The application webform can be found and submitted here. All applicants must reside with the City of Colorado Springs.

Applications and resumes can also be emailed to Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

More information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees can be found here.

Airport Advisory Commission

About: Acts in an advisory capacity on land use and other matters affecting the construction, planning or operations of the airport.

Meeting Time: 4th Wednesday of every month at 3 p.m.

Vacancy: One citizen at-large member

Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board

About: Advises City Council on multi-modal transportation systems.

Meeting Time: 1st Tuesday of every month at 3 p.m.

Vacancy: One citizen at-large member, One citizen City Council District 1 member, One citizen City Council District 4 member, One citizen City Council District 5 member, One citizen City Council District 6 member (Must have an expertise and/or interest in transportation and transportation-related concerns)

Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee

About: Provides customer feedback regarding service delivery, advice on the specific fee structure for the enterprise, and customer input into the business process modifications that should be explored by the enterprise.

Meeting Time: As needed

Vacancy: One citizen at-large member

Downtown Review Board

About: The Downtown Review Board members review downtown development applications using the Downtown Colorado Springs Form-Based Code regulating plan.

Meeting Time: Eight days prior to the 2nd Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m.

Vacancy: One Downtown Form-Based Zone property owner

Fire Board of Appeals

About: Hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the fire code official or his/her designee relative to the application and interpretation of the currently adopted International Fire Code.

Meeting Time: 2nd Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m.

Vacancy: One Large Business member and One Building Contractor member

Historic Preservation Board

About: Acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council in implementing the Historic Preservation program for the city.

Meeting Time: 1st Monday of every month at 4:30 p.m.

Vacancy: One citizen at-large alternate member

Pikes Peak Area Council of Government Community Advisory Committee

About: Serves as the formal mechanism for the active participation of citizens in the planning, promotion, and evaluation of activities of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.

Meeting Time: Last Wednesday of every month at 3 p.m.

Vacancy: Two citizens at-large

Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee

About: The Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee monitors the expenditure of the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) funds.

Meeting Time: 2nd Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the months of January, May, July, September and October

Vacancy: One citizen City Council District 3 member, One citizen City Council District 4 member, and One citizen at-large member