City of Colorado Springs gets new deputy chief of staff Ryan Trujillo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ryan Trujillo has been named Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Colorado Springs. Trujillo has been with the City since 2014 serving in the position of director of support services.

As well as providing support to the Chief of Staff, the Deputy Chief of Staff is responsible for managing a number of city departments, strategic projects and key initiatives.

“As our director of support services, Ryan brings a track record of successfully taking on complex city issues and seeking out innovative and creative solutions,” Mayor John Suthers said. “As a highly respected leader, Ryan will bring incredible energy and a solution-oriented approach to the role, and I look forward to his continued contributions to our leadership team.”

Trujillo spent eight years in the private sector working for a Holcim, a global manufacturer. He began his career with the City as a contract compliance manager overseeing several citywide contracts. He was then promoted to Innovation & Sustainability manager where he managed a smart city and sustainability programs.

In January of 2020, Ryan became the director of Support Services with the responsibility of leading the Office of Innovation, Facility Maintenance Division, Fleet Maintenance Division and Office Services.

“I’m honored and humbled to have been selected by Mayor Suthers and Chief of Staff Jeff Greene for the Deputy Chief of Staff position,” said Trujillo. “Under the bold leadership of this administration, the City is on a very positive trajectory, and I look forward to being a part of it in my new role. I’m dedicated to delivering positive results for the City of Colorado Springs in close collaboration with other City leaders, key stakeholders and the broader community.”

Ryan has a BA in Business Administration from Colorado College and an MBA from Regis University. He serves on the Board and Executive Committee for the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance and is an honorary commander for the United States Air Force Academy.

Personally, he is a Colorado native and grew up in Penrose, Colo. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys spending quality time with family and friends. Above all, he enjoys being a husband to his wife Rhiannon and a father to his four young children.