City of Colorado Springs finishes rebuild of Barnes Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The City of Colorado Springs is opening Chaparral Road on the city’s eastside on Friday, Aug. 27, after finishing the last stage of the Barnes Road improvement project.

The project has been in operation since February of 2020, having to rebuild Barnes Road between Powers road and the Homestead Trail crossing. Four lanes of Barnes Road have been repaved as well.

The project budget was approximately $3.25 million.

“The timing of this project matches the rapid development in the area, letting us improve access and safety to local businesses and neighborhoods,” said Kevin Diekelman, project engineer for the City of Colorado Springs. “We are particularly grateful for the patience of our neighbors in the project area—residents, businesses and their customers—who had to deal with our construction closures and utility impacts while we all navigated the pandemic.”



