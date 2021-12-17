City of Colorado Springs delivers infrastructure update for 2021

Shops and galleries will be open late on Friday, Dec. 3 for First Friday Downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs in 2021 continued its multi-year plan to improve infrastructure around the city and region at large. The following listed are projects undertaken and accomplished by the city.

CITY REPAVES 166 TOTAL LANE MILES IN 2021

The City repaved a total of 166 lane miles in Colorado Springs in 2021 thanks to the “2C” program, which extended the temporary sales tax increase for five years at a reduced rate. The .57% sales tax is dedicated exclusively to roadway repaved.

Bringing in an average of $56 million annually, 2C funding has allowed the City to repave 1,232 lane miles since voters first approved the ballot measure in 2015 and paving began in 2016. If stacked end-to-end, the lane miles paved would stretch from Colorado Springs to Columbus, Ohio.

2C funding also goes to curb and gutter improvements that are mandated by federal ADA standards and that serve to extend the life of new roadways.

The following are the final estimated paving and concrete numbers funded by 2C in 2021.

Repaved 166 lane miles

Replaced 130,639 linear feet of curb and gutter

Replaced 354,384 square feet of sidewalk

Installed 157 new pedestrian ramps

Retrofitted 846 existing pedestrian ramps

The city anticipates the repaving of 217 lane miles in 2022, including sections of Austin Bluffs Parkway, Briargate Boulevard, Cresta Road, Aeroplaza Drive and Royal Pine Drive.

A full list of scheduled projects can be found at coloradosprings.gov/2C.

NEW PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE COMPLETED

An architectural icon to the downtown skyline, Norwood and the City of Colorado Springs completed the Park Union Bridge and Vermijo street project, providing a pedestrian gateway from downtown Colorado Springs to America the Beautiful Park. Longer than a football field, the bridge connects various city trails such as the Midland Trail and Pikes Peak Greenway.

Located next to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, the bridge takes its inspiration from the gravity-defying motion of athletes. It is a 250-foot curved steel structure that floats above the rail yard below. The bridge can be accessed by stairs, complete with bike tracks or glass elevator.

I-25 EXPANSION

The long-anticipated completion of the I-25 Gap Project occurred ahead of schedule earlier this month. The 18-mile expansion includes the addition of express lanes spanning 14 miles on northbound I-25 and 15 miles on southbound to relieve traffic.

Tolls on the new roads are being waived until September 2022. The project was a successful collaboration between CDOT, the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County and other stakeholders.

Travelers on CDOT Express Lanes corridors may see time savings between 20% and 50%.