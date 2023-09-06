(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs released estimates of attendance for recent events and is celebrating a record-breaking summer.

According to the City, Labor Day Lift Off organizers estimate the event had more than 185,000 attendees, creating an economic impact of around $20 million.

The Colorado State Fair had an estimated 490,000 visitors which surpassed the previous year by 20,000, according to the City.

The Colorado Springs Airport had a record day on Aug. 6, welcoming 4,535 travelers the busiest day since it started tracking in 2020.

Mountain Metropolitan Transit also had a record-breaking summer as over one million riders utilized free fares this summer, breaking all-time records in July and August.

“Thank you, Colorado Springs, for making this summer a season of growth, prosperity, and community spirit. Looking forward to more great things to come!” said the City.