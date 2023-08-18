(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is looking for input from the community on a new master and management plan for Blodgett Open Space at a community work session on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Blodgett Open Space is located on the City’s westside and was purchased using money from the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program in 2001. The open space was expanded in 2018 and 2021.

The City is looking for community input to help guide future improvements including; identifying ways to improve the planning, management, and programming of the open space.

The work session will take place at Flying W Ranch located at 3330 Chuckwagon Road from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. More information about the master plan process, including project maps and meeting materials can be found on the City’s website.