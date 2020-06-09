City crews race to remove broken trees and debris after Colorado Springs storms

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City crews have been putting in extra hours since the weekend, when severe weather hit the area.

Alison Munroe is a Forester with the City of Colorado Springs.

“We had a really crazy weather event,” Munroe said. “I believe it was the derecho. That was Saturday night.”

FOX21 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said, although wind events are common in Colorado during spring and summer, what the area experienced over the weekend was a bit different.

“This derecho was unique because it brought a huge line of severe storms across the state,” Mills said. “Severe thunderstorms stretched from Fort Collins to Colorado City on Saturday evening. Strong storms and winds continued for hours across southern Colorado, causing damage to trees and power lines.”

Calls for service started streaming in around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and crews worked well into the next morning. They began the difficult work of clearing hazardous trees and broken limbs that had fallen into roadways or on sidewalks, and lifting up other debris that had been shaken loose in the storm.

“They worked through the night until 7:30 in the morning,” Munroe said. “Our crews put in 14 hours.”

Much of the damage occured in some of the older neighborhoods, she explained, where trees are older as well. That includes Old Colorado City, the Old North End, and the entire downtown area.

“The National Weather Service says there have only been two other well-documented derecho events in the western U.S. According to the Storm Prediction Center’s definition a derecho, it requires a line of storms spanning at least 250 miles that are producing 58mph winds steadily with gusts reaching 75mph or higher,” said Mills. “Saturday’s derecho definitely lived up to that in Colorado.”

And then, Colorado Springs experienced a second setback.

“Our crews are making fairly good progress now, in terms of cleaning up, but we did have another wind event [Monday] night,” Munroe said.

“Things fired back up on Monday night across southern Colorado,” Mills agreed. “An unseasonably strong area of low pressure moved east across the state overnight into early Tuesday morning.”

Munroe said the city assumes responsibility for clearing “public” trees, which are located on public property, but the cost to clear “private” trees falls on property owners.

>>Tap here to find out whether a tree is public or private

Munroe noted that, of the public trees the city removes, most are ground up into mulch, which is then funneled into use at other park projects. Excess mulch is available to the public, on first come, first served basis.

Still, Munroe said, the city is hoping for the public’s understanding, since the strong weekend winds put a strain on crews, which would otherwise be busy with spring pruning and tree maintenance.

“We’re still feeling the effects of last May’s windstorm,” she said. “Our crews are working as hard as they can.”