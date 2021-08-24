City Council of Colorado Springs looking for volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the Human Relations Commission.

This commission meets every third Tuesday of each month starting at 9:00 a.m to respond to the community’s issues of diversity, equal rights and equal opportunity issues through programs and outreach events that impact citizens of Colorado Springs.

Applications can be found here and must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 30. You must be a resident of Colorado Springs to apply.

Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to this address:

City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery

P.O. Box 1575

Colorado Springs, CO 80901

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees, visit this site.