City Council District 3 Councilmember resigns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– City Council District 3 Councilmember Richard Skorman has resigned from the Colorado Springs City Council and will vacate the office of councilmember effective Dec. 31, 2021.

City Council is seeking to fill a partial term which expires in April of 2023. Following this 15 month appointment, a two-year term for District 3 will appear on the April of 2023 Municipal Election ballot.

At this time, the appointed councilmember would be able to run for re-election. Beginning in April of 2025, the District 3 seat will resume on the standard four-year election cycle.

Interested District 3 applicants must be 25 years of age or older on the date of appointment, a resident of Colorado Springs for one year immediately preceding appointment, a citizen of the U.S. and maintain a residence within Council District 3.

Link to district look up finder here.

The District 3 application can be found at www.coloradosprings.gov/city-council. Applications will open at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5:00 p.m.

