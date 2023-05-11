(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson discussed the upcoming Mayoral Run-off Election with FOX21 Morning Anchors Abbie Burke and Craig Coffey.
Ballots must be returned by Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.
