(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash involving a city bus and a single vehicle that occurred Saturday morning on Dec. 17

CSPD said a city bus and a single vehicle crashed west of the intersection of Uintah Street and Cascade Avenue. Investigators determined that one of the drivers left the roadway, drove along the north curb and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

There were no passengers on board and no reported injuries, according to CSPD.