City approves and denies parts of 2021 Harvest Festival

ARVADA, Colo. — There are mixed emotions in Arvada after city officials approved and denied certain components of the 2021 Harvest Festival.

According to the city, the Harvest Festival Committee’s special events permit application included festival components such as a carnival and midway. However, due to the pandemic, the city decided not to allow those features.

In a statement, the city wrote “After careful review of logistical details such as available parking, impacts to public rights-of-way and area amenities, as well as proximity of potential alternative locations to current construction along Ralston Road and other impacts, the City denied the carnival and midway components of the special events application.”

Despite denying the carnival and midway, the city did approve a festival parade.

Courtesy of the Arvada Harvest Festival & Parade Facebook page

The Arvada Harvest Festival, which commemorates the history of the once primarily farming community of Arvada, began in October 1925 to celebrate the completion of the first concrete road (Grandview Avenue) between Arvada and Denver.

Last year, the Arvada Harvest Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

For more information about this year’s festival, click here. For updates regarding this year’s parade, visit the Arvada Harvest Festival & Parade Facebook page.