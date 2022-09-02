The El Paso County courthouse as seen from the Plaza of the Rockies building.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — All city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5.

City of Colorado Springs offices closed on Monday:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Colorado Springs Tennis

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Otis Park Community Center

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

El Paso County offices closed on Monday:

El Paso County Public Health

The offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

El Paso County Department of Human Services

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

El Paso County Combined Courts

All Clerk and Recorder’s Offices North office located at Union Town Center will be closed on Saturday, September 3



The following facilities will remain open on Monday:

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground Will operate Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Labor Day) from 10a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.

Garden of the Gods Park Open 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. Fall hours begin Tuesday, Nov. 1; Open 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6; Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. NOTE: 30th Street is closed in both directions between Gateway Rd. and Fontanero St. through early summer 2023. Access to Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor & Nature Center, will be maintained from Garden of the Gods Rd.



Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year



Patty Jewett Golf Course Open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk City Golf Championship will play Saturday-Monday and course opens to public play beginning at 1:17 p.m. on these days



Panorama Park Spray Ground Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spray Ground operating on special extended daily schedule through Sunday, Sept. 18



Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain Uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting) Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.



Rockledge Ranch Historic Site Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Labor Day Vintage Baseball game – first pitch at 1 p.m.; visit RockLedgeRanch.com/Event/Labor-Day for more information

