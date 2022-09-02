EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — All city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5.
City of Colorado Springs offices closed on Monday:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Colorado Springs Tennis
- Deerfield Hills Community Center
- Hillside Community Center
- Meadows Park Community Center
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Otis Park Community Center
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Sales Tax Office
- Sertich Ice Center
- Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park
El Paso County offices closed on Monday:
- El Paso County Public Health
- The offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- El Paso County Combined Courts
- All Clerk and Recorder’s Offices
- North office located at Union Town Center will be closed on Saturday, September 3
The following facilities will remain open on Monday:
- Deerfield Hills Spray Ground
- Will operate Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Labor Day) from 10a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday is the final day of operation this year.
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Open 5 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Fall hours begin Tuesday, Nov. 1; Open 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
- Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6; Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- NOTE: 30th Street is closed in both directions between Gateway Rd. and Fontanero St. through early summer 2023. Access to Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor & Nature Center, will be maintained from Garden of the Gods Rd.
- Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park
- Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday is the final day of operation this year
- Patty Jewett Golf Course
- Open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk
- City Golf Championship will play Saturday-Monday and course opens to public play beginning at 1:17 p.m. on these days
- Panorama Park Spray Ground
- Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Spray Ground operating on special extended daily schedule through Sunday, Sept. 18
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
- Uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m
- Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting)
- Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.
- Rockledge Ranch Historic Site
- Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Labor Day Vintage Baseball game – first pitch at 1 p.m.; visit RockLedgeRanch.com/Event/Labor-Day for more information
- The Water Hole at Venezia Park
- Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sessions start: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.
- Monday is the final day of operation this year
- Uncle Wilber Fountain
- Open noon-6 p.m.
- Monday is the final day of operation this year
- Valley Hi Golf Course
- Open 7 a.m. to dusk