(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Mako COVID-19 testing site is relocating its site from the Citadel Mall to the Colorado Springs Event Center Parking Lot (3960 Palmer Park Boulevard), on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

According to El Paso County Public Health, the testing site first opened in August 2020 with the goal of providing those living in El Paso County with free access to COVID-19 tests. Since the site opened, nearly 262,000 tests have been administered to the community.

In addition to the testing site, El Paso County Public Health has three locations where free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are available.

More testing resources can be found on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website.