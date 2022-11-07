(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the Citadel Mall will close on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The site has provided access to vaccines since July 2021. El Paso County Public Health said the shift is part of a return to normal operations, with the goal of having residents seek vaccinations from their typical medical providers, such as their doctor or local pharmacy. COVID-19 vaccines remain widely available throughout El Paso County across numerous health care providers, clinics, and pharmacies.

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) said they continue to make COVID-19, flu, and routine vaccinations available to residents: