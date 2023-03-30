(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Coroner’s Office has identified a victim of a shooting that occurred near Cimarron Hills on Monday, March 27.

43-year-old Anthony Padilla was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Coroner’s Office.

“Our sincere condolences to Anthony Padilla’s family and friends,” said EPSO.

Just before 1:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 800 block of Hathaway Drive located in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County on reports of a burglary in progress.

Arriving deputies heard shots being fired in the immediate area. A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was discovered shortly after. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Deputies are actively working the case and following up on available leads, stated EPSO. There is no ongoing threat to the public.