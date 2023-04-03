(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fire at Peterson Road and Galley Road that sparked on Sunday, April 2 is now at 100% containment, according to Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD).

According to a press release on Monday, CHFD declared that the fire was contained and also stated that the cause of the fire is considered suspicious.

The fire started near Newt Drive and Highway 24 on Sunday afternoon and forced the mandatory evacuation of a two-mile radius from Peterson and Galley. CHFD said its department and 13 other agencies responded to the fire, which CHFD described as a “fast-moving wildfire.”

CHFD said the fire was held at 5.4 acres, “due to the outstanding and quick actions by responding personnel.” No injuries and no property damage were reported as a result of the fire, CHFD said, even despite strong winds, low humidity, and extremely dry fuel conditions.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

As of 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, the fire is 100% contained, and all evacuations have been lifted. The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing, CHFD said.

CHFD also addressed concerns from the community regarding evacuation notifications not reaching neighbors.

“We have received numerous inquiries regarding the evacuation notification process and why some residents did not receive notification who were within the evacuation zone,” CHFD said in its press release.

In response, CHFD reminded neighbors that they would not receive notifications unless they were signed up for Peak Alerts.

The link to sign up for Peak Alerts also referred to as Everbridge alerts, can be found here.

“We highly encourage all El Paso County residents, including our amazing Cimarron Hills residents, to sign up for these alerts,” said CHFD.