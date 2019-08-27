Chutes Trail converting to dedicated downhill mountain bike trail

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chutes Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Park will be seeing some construction over the next few weeks.

After public input, the trail is being converted from multi-use to a dedicated downhill mountain bike trail.

1,600 linear feet of new trail is being constructed for the reroute. It will feature ramps, drops, and beams.

The new section will drop from Gold Camp Road and end at the intersection with the Chamberlain Trail, between the Gold Camp and Mesa Reservoirs.

Starting next week, Chutes Trail will be closed for two to three weeks.

The trail’s reconfiguration is planned to be completed by early October.

Click here to look at North Cheyenne Cañon Park’s master plan.

Click here to look at details on the trail reconfiguration.