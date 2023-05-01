(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Saturday, May 20 the chuckwagons return to the Charles Goodnight Barn in Pueblo for the Second Annual Chuckwagon Rendezvous. Restored chuckwagons will gather, and cook a chuckwagon dinner of beef, potatoes, beans, biscuits, and peach cobbler.

According to the National Park Service, Charles Goodnight created the chuckwagon in 1866 to feed cowboys during cattle drives. The Chuckwagon Rendezvous celebrates the creation with restored wagons and dinner cooked in cast irons over an open flame.

The event has free admission but tickets are required for the dinner at 2 p.m. and tickets are $40 per person. Each wagon will have its own menu from the ingredients provided. The event invites guests to meet the cooks and crews of each wagon and talk about their passion for chuckwagon cooking.

Tickets can be purchased online or at BoJax Boutique, and the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

The event will also feature period re-enactors, a display of historical artifacts, and draft horses and longhorns.