Chuck E. Cheese is coming to town to open newly remodeled Geyser Drive location

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chuck E. Cheese on 2925 Geyser Drive will be re-opening after its brand new remodel on Thursday, Dec. 9.

From 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Chuck E. Cheese himself will be dropping in with raffle prizes, music, entertainment and more to welcome everyone back to playtime. The first 25 families through the door will receive complimentary arcade play for up to two children for two hours.

There will also be a raffle for an Ultimate Super Star Birthday Package for up to 10 children.

The remodeled location features an interactive dance floor, perfect for dancing as well as a performance stage for Chuck. E. Live! shows, a video wall with interactive screens and more.