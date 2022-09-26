PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has responded to Friday night’s brawl that broke out between Pueblo East and Pueblo South during the 45th Cannon Game. CHSAA released its official statement to FOX21 News on Monday, Sept. 26.

The CHSAA office was notified Friday evening of the physical altercation that occurred between Pueblo East and Pueblo South resulting in the game being terminated. The CHSAA staff continues to evaluate the information available and is working with both schools, the school district and the game officials to address this regrettable situation. Unsportsmanlike behavior, including fighting and taunting, has absolutely no place in high school athletics and those behaviors will be addressed with immediate and stern consequences. As adult stakeholders in high school sport, we all have a crucial responsibility to hold ourselves and our student-athletes to the highest of standards. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA)

On Friday, Sept. 23, the historic rivalry Cannon Game, between Pueblo South and Pueblo East was canceled just before halftime after a brawl broke out on the field.

Aaron Bravo, the Director of Athletics for Pueblo School District 60, said that Pueblo East would be declared the winner of the game, due to the disqualification of the Pueblo South Colts.

The decision was made in the interest of crowd safety after the Pueblo Police Department urged officials to clear the stadium.