(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those living in the city of Pueblo can drop off their real Christmas trees at no cost at Pueblo RecycleWorks on select days in January.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) says Christmas Trees can be dropped off at 1595 Stockyard Road on the following days:

Thursdays & Fridays Jan. 5, Jan. 6, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Saturdays & Sundays Jan. 7, Jan. 8, Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Those dropping off Christmas Trees are responsible for unloading trees and removing all decorations, tree stands, wires and nails before recycling. No wreaths or garlands will be accepted.

Mulch will be available at no cost to the public at Pueblo RecycleWorks on Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, on a first come first served basis.

For more information, visit PDPHE’s website or call them at (719) 583-4309.