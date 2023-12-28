(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One family who chose to visit Colorado Springs around Christmas was left empty-handed after several holiday gifts including a family heirloom were stolen. The family who traveled to the area from Montana is now calling on the Southern Colorado community for help.

Ashley See and her family are pictured in front of a Christmas tree. Ashley See shared a photo with FOX21 of her four children and husband during a visit to the Denver Aquarium during the holidays. Ashley See shared a photo of her four children and another family member during a trip. Ashley See and her family are pictured on a trip.

Ashley See and her family’s story begins in September when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“My family and I reside in Montana and my doctors recommended that I pursue surgery out of the state,” See, a Colorado Springs visitor who had a family heirloom stolen. explained. “I found an excellent neurosurgeon in Lubbock, Texas, my husband’s hometown where much of his family still lives.”

At the beginning of November, they packed up their car and headed to Lubbock for surgery where See spent the next seven weeks recovering.

“During our time in Lubbock, my husband’s grandmother passed away,” See said. “We got to be there for her passing and her funeral. Before she passed away, she gifted my son with a painting she had personally painted for him.”

Courtesy: Ashley See, Colorado Springs / The painting pictured above was stolen from the family around Christmas in Colorado Springs.

On the family’s way back to Montana, they stopped in Colorado Springs where on Tuesday, Dec. 19 they spent the night at Comfort Suites on the north side of the city.

“In the morning, we checked on our vehicle, and all was well,” See explained. “When we began loading up to continue our drive, only an hour later, three totes of Christmas gifts and other items had been stolen off our luggage carrier in broad daylight.”

Sadly, the painting gifted to See’s son was one of the items in the three large totes the family was traveling with.

“We filed a police report and the hotel has surveillance of the parking lot where the theft occurred, but we have not heard back from police,” See said.

The family has reported the crime to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and is hoping for a miracle.

“We felt kind of violated and frustrated,” See explained. “The majority of the items stolen were material goods, they can be replaced. When we realized the painting was gone, my first thought was, I hope they didn’t throw it in the garbage because it’s not worth anything to anyone, but us. I hope that whoever did this knows we just want that painting back.”

See told FOX21 her husband’s grandmother was working on a painting for all of her grandchildren.

“We’ve got four kids, eight years and younger, this is the only painting she was able to complete before she passed away,” See explained. “She was able to finish the painting for my oldest son, Jack, which is the name on the painting. On the back, she had written ‘To Jack Love, Great Grandma Renee.”

Amid the recent difficulties the See family has faced, they are turning the season of giving into a lesson of forgiving.

“It’s frustrating when someone does something that they shouldn’t, but it doesn’t mean they are a bad person,” See explained. “They did something wrong and we’re going to have to work toward forgiving whoever did that. I think those are good conversations to have with kids. So it’s been a good conversation piece, at least that’s what positive that’s come out of it.”

CSPD told FOX21 the investigation is ongoing. If anyone in the community has a tip you are urged to contact police at (719) 444-7000.

“I can’t express what it would mean to us to have the painting back because there’s no way to replace it,” See said. “I know miracles happen, so we’re hopeful that randomly someone will find it or somebody will have compassion and anonymously bring it back, or maybe it’ll be in a pawn shop or an antique store or a thrift center or whatever.”