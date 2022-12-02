(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Christmas Joy presented by First Presbyterian (First Pres) Church is a holiday tradition at the Pikes Peak Center, and First Pres says it will have several surprises this year under the first-year direction of Jamal Sarikoki.

The 150-voice First Pres choir will be featured, along with a Christmas at the Movies segment, a special version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and a commissioned arrangement of “O Holy Night” for orchestra and choir with Sarikoki as the baritone soloist.

There will be two shows on Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center, and available tickets range from $24 – $45. Tickets can be purchased online at PikesPeakCenter.com or in-person at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.

Courtesy: First Pres

The Box Office is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays and closed on Sundays, though hours vary on event days.