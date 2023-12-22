(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A home light show in Colorado Springs has been growing for years. A dream team family of eight has been perfecting their craft, using thousands of lights and a unique AI-generated radio show.

“I feel like the Christmas spirit has gotten a little low over the last few years. So we decided to try and amp it up a little bit,” said Adam Hoggat, the mastermind behind the design.

The Hoggat’s house is one of a few homes in his neighborhood on Candleflower Circle that are completely lit up. “I like to think of myself as Christmas Adam. So, if you haven’t heard, Christmas Adam is the day before Christmas Eve because Adam came before Eve,” Hoggat joked.

This project, and many others, keep him and his family close.

“We homeschool our kids and I work from home, so we have a lot of time together. That means a lot of time to make things and do projects and that kind of thing. So this is the project of the season for us,” Hoggat said.

His kids said this has become a special holiday tradition since 2020.

“I love doing stuff with my family,” said his daughter, Rebekah. “It’s really cool to see all the different elements that we made individually come together and make something really awesome.”

Courtesy of FOX21 photorjournalist Dez Rowe

The family has lots of different talents including becoming their very own acapella group and creating their own Grinch podcast using AI technology to bring it to life. “I wrote the script for The Grinch,” Rebekah said. “So, I basically came up with a story for him and funny jokes and stuff because I wanted to make the show more interesting.”

“I drew and animated the Grinch and Max for the window sequence,” said 16-year-old Naomi Hoggat. As for Adam’s son, Moses, he’s more of a right-hand man kind of guy.

“I keep everything running,” he said. “Grab every tool that we left in some random place, or try to make sure we don’t fall off the roof.”

The main objective is to make the holidays a little brighter.

“We just want to make as many people smile as possible and just kind of get them to slow down a little bit. And just remember what Christmas is all about,” Moses said.

The meaning, to them, is more than just the lights and the presents under the tree.

“The main focus of the show is Christ because Christmas is named after Jesus Christ,” Adam said. “And so, that’s our focus with the show. But we have other songs, songs for everybody.”

He added they even feature Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift, to make sure everyone is included to have a great time and enjoy the show.

“This is our Christmas present to the community,” Adam said. “We wanted to do this to share kind of a little bit of us and a little bit of Christmas with everybody in the area.”