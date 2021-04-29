Chipotle giving 250,000 free burritos to health care workers

(NEXSTAR) — Chipotle would like to treat our nation’s health care heroes to lunch.

The fast-casual chain recently announced plans to give 250,000 burritos to medical professionals across the U.S. as a thank-you for their hard work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers can apply for a free burrito online starting at 11 a.m. MST Thursday. They’re available while supplies last.

In addition to free burritos, Chipotle has organized a “virtual thank-you wall” where social media users can share their words of appreciation for the country’s medical workers. Fans wishing to share their thanks can tag their favorite frontline heroes on Chipotle’s Instagram, Facebook or TikTok posts.

Further details and terms of Chipotle’s burrito giveaway can be found at Chipotle.com/HealthCareHeroes.