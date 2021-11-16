Chili & Pie Competition, drinks, birds, tunes and yoga coming to Florence Nov. 20-21

FLORENCE, Colo.– Nature’s Educators and Colorado Healing Acres are co-hosting an event on

Saturday, Nov. 20, and and Sunday, Nov. 21. at Colorado Healing Acres.

Do you have the best chili or pie in Fremont County? Bring your creation to be judged and a chance to win cash prizes with judging starting at 1:00 p.m. and people’s choice to be chosen at 2:00 p.m. All entries must arrive by 12:30 pm. No entry fee is required.

Want to eat instead? Help pick the people’s choice with samples starting at $1.00 each. Birds & Beers will continue throughout the day with Nature’s Educators, a 501c3 non-profit educational wildlife program.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tiffany Christopher will take the stage with a live music performance.

Admission for the event is free, but donations are appreciated and accepted for raptor care for the raptors from Nature’s Educators. The next day, Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11:00 a.m., Tiffany Christopeher will be looping groovy jams over a yoga class led by local yoga instructor, Dexi Chase of Yay Yoga.

There will be a long meditation offered after. Come enjoy local craft beer & wine (starting at $3), chili, pie, and dance, then stretch out on the mat.



SATURDAY [NOV. 20]

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Chili & Pie Judging (Food Entry Arrive by 12:30PM)

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Birds & Beers

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Tiffany Christopher

SUNDAY [NOV. 21]