Children’s Hospital Colorado to host first Mental Health Town Hall Feb. 2

STATEWIDE — Children’s Hospital Colorado will be hosting its first community mental health town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6:00 p.m. The session will be moderated by the new Mental Health-in-Chief Dr. Ron-Li Liaw.

In 2021, the hospital said that it has seen over 6,500 emergency department behavioral health visits of children in crisis.

Dr. Liaw, a child psychiatrist, will be joined by two child/adolescent psychologists, a manager of clinical social work and the hospital’s vice president of Population Health and Advocacy who will share the following:

Coping mechanisms and tools for stressful situations

Tactics for building resiliency

De-escalation techniques

How to know if your child is suffering or in crisis and how to get help

The difference between healthy and unhealthy social media habits

How to get involved in advancing youth mental health support across our state

There will be an open Q&A at the end of the forum as well as a live interpretation in Spanish.

Families can register at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/254758348077