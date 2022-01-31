Children’s Hospital Colorado to host first Mental Health Town Hall Feb. 2

STATEWIDE — Children’s Hospital Colorado will be hosting its first community mental health town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6:00 p.m. The session will be moderated by the new Mental Health-in-Chief Dr. Ron-Li Liaw.
In 2021, the hospital said that it has seen over 6,500 emergency department behavioral health visits of children in crisis.
Dr. Liaw, a child psychiatrist, will be joined by two child/adolescent psychologists, a manager of clinical social work and the hospital’s vice president of Population Health and Advocacy who will share the following:
- Coping mechanisms and tools for stressful situations
- Tactics for building resiliency
- De-escalation techniques
- How to know if your child is suffering or in crisis and how to get help
- The difference between healthy and unhealthy social media habits
- How to get involved in advancing youth mental health support across our state
There will be an open Q&A at the end of the forum as well as a live interpretation in Spanish.
Families can register at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/254758348077