Children’s Hospital Colorado mandates COVID-19 vaccine for staff by Oct. 1

AURORA, Colo.– The Children’s Hospital Colorado is requiring all staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Friday, Oct. 1. Those individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to utilize more PPE requirements, routine COVID-19 PCR testing.

Eighty percent of Children’s Colorado patients are currently ineligible for the vaccine.

Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Colorado, said, “Vaccines are essential in the fight against COVID-19. With safe and effective vaccines widely available, this decision affirms our commitment to the safety and care for our team members and for those we serve.”

The hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to both employees and individuals in the community through its vaccine clinics, available on the Anschutz Medical Campus and Children’s Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Since December 2020, Children’s Colorado has vaccinated over 49,000 healthcare individuals, teachers, nurses and more.

Over four million children in America have been diagnosed with COVID-19.