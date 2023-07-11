(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For the fourth year Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs is hosting Cleft Camp for kids in Southern Colorado. The camp’s mission is to create a community that lets kids know they are not facing Cleft alone.

The camp will be held in Breckenridge on July 25 through July 28 and was made possible by Amber Kerr, a nurse at Children’s Colorado who grew up with Cleft herself. The camp provides children the opportunity to spend time with other kids who have a shared medical journey.

Children’s Hospital said the campers will participate in various outdoor activities such as a ropes course, paddle boarding, and canoeing, along with forging life-long friendships, enhancing their self-esteem, and leaving feeling more confident than when they arrived.

In addition to camping activities at Cleft Camp, campers participate in a sharing circle to share their feelings in a safe environment and are given the opportunity to ask fellow campers questions about cleft-related issues.

Cleft Camp is held twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter.