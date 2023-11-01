(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) continued its annual tradition of care teams getting dressed up and performing for patients, including bringing the spirit to NICU babies.

According to Children’s Colorado, the Halloween events included a flash mob, costume contest, and themed performances all for patients and families currently getting care at the hospital.

Courtesy: Children’s Colorado

If a patient couldn’t leave their room, Children’s Colorado brought the holiday spirit to them with reverse trick-or-treating, bringing toys and a visit from one of its Medical Dogs.

Some of the NICU babies celebrated with costumes, including a flower, a pumpkin, and a pair of angels.