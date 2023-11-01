(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) continued its annual tradition of care teams getting dressed up and performing for patients, including bringing the spirit to NICU babies.

According to Children’s Colorado, the Halloween events included a flash mob, costume contest, and themed performances all for patients and families currently getting care at the hospital.

  • A girl in a hospital with a Medical Dog dressed a lion
  • Three NICU babies dressed as an elephant, a ghost and Elmo
  • Medical Dog dressed as a lion
  • A NICU baby dressed as an angel
  • A NICU baby dressed as a flower
  • Two Children's Colorado staff members are with a young boy dressed a Robin from the Batman comics
  • A NICU baby dressed as Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
  • A NICU baby dressed as a pumpkin
If a patient couldn’t leave their room, Children’s Colorado brought the holiday spirit to them with reverse trick-or-treating, bringing toys and a visit from one of its Medical Dogs.

Some of the NICU babies celebrated with costumes, including a flower, a pumpkin, and a pair of angels.