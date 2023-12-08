(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Children’s Hospital Colorado and Sturgeon Electric helped make the season brighter for one special ambassador, and for the children, families, and staff at the hospital in Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Woodland Park home of Children’s Hospital Colorado ambassador Colt Bodine was lit up as a surprise. Colt is one of 30 children who were nominated to serve as an ambassador for the hospital.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said the 13-year-old was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening heart defect, but he has displayed extraordinary strength and courage in the face of his medical challenges.

On Thursday, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Sturgeon Electric worked together to light up Colt’s home, and said he was delighted when he came home to the colorful display.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

“I teared up when I saw it because they had asked, what were some of Colt’s favorite Christmas things, and was there a special sport that they could actually theme it, and really touch Colt with it,” said Karen, Colt’s mom. “I teared up because it was special.”

Colt’s mom said she is thankful for all Children’s Hospital Colorado has done, giving Colt the chance to enjoy being a kid this holiday season.

Sturgeon Electric also donated lights for the entrance of the hospital, the building roof, and trees around the Colorado Springs hospital property. Children’s Hospital Colorado said it’s important to be a source of comfort and warmth to families when they need to visit the hospital during the holiday season.