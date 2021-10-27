‘Children are in danger’: Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for two girls last seen with couple

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young girls the department believes are in danger.

Seven-year-old Sophia Jones and eight-year-old Bethany Jones were last seen Tuesday, Oct. 26, with Trisha Jones, 32, and Towon Jones, 35, in a 2019 Black Toyota 4Runner CO Plate BVGI94.

Douglas County has reason to believe the suspects may be armed and the children are in danger.

Authorities believe they all stayed the night in Raton, New Mexico, and have since left with no known direction of travel.

Both girls have brown hair and eyes. Trisha Hones is 5’03” with brown hair and green eyes. Towon Jones is 6’02” with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the girls or these suspects, call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 3030-660-7500.