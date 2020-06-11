Child vaccination bill passes State House

DENVER –– A bill that aims to increase Colorado’s relatively low vaccination rate has passed the Colorado State House of Representatives and becomes closer to becoming law.

The bill would create a standardized exemption form for parents who do not want their child vaccinated for medical, religious, or personal reasons. Previously, parents just had to sign something and submit it to their school.

“As parents we need that right.” said Thea Jackson.

Jackson, who lives in El Paso County, has a tick-borne allergy and says, because of that, she’s chosen not to vaccinate her children.

“The CDC said there is a strong possibility that my allergy can be passed on to my children, and our doctor doesn’t want to take that chance,” Jackson said.

She opposes 20-273 because exemption forms would go to a state database. Bill sponsors say, parents can opt-out of that, but Jackson is still concerned about that system being hacked.

“The only thing that we’re asking for on a form that’s not on a birth certificate, is the school’s name and school’s address,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica.

Mullica, a democrat representing Adams County, is trying for the second year to put forward a bill that would increase Colorado’s vaccination rate. This one is more permissive about letting parents opt-out.

In addition to the database, opponents of the bill are against an educational video that parents who exempt their children would be required to watch before submitting their form.

“We made sure that if you were putting in an exemption that you were putting in equal effort as the parent who is going to get their child immunized,” Mullica said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Colorado ranks last of the 49 states that report vaccination rates for its 2019 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine rate––at 87.5 percent.

“We were already starting at a low point, the impact of COVID–19 has made that even worse. So, I think there’s a real risk for outbreaks that a lot of these diseases that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

O’Leary stresses pediatrician’s offices are some of the safest places to be right now after many medical offices had to close to preserve personal protective equipment during the early stages of the pandemic.

He says, there are already mumps cases in the country and every year, measles finds it’s way into the country. He worries an outbreak of one of those diseases can overload an already stressed public health system.

“COVID-19 is taking public health to their limits; they’re working really hard to contain this outbreak. The same thing happens when a disease like measles hits a community or a state. They’re stretched very thin trying to respond to that. I can’t even imagine what would happen if we had those things going on at the same time.” he said.

An amendment from Tuesday’s debate will allow people to collect 124,000 signatures to put a question on the ballot to repeal the bill. The Colorado Sun reports, Gov. Jared Polis supports this bill.