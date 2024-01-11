(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a child was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in the morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 11.

CSPD told FOX21 News that the crash happened at Pikes Peak Avenue and North Murray Boulevard near East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Police received the call at 7:48 a.m. and arrived four minutes later.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is stable.

According to CSPD, it cannot provide a vehicle description at this time.