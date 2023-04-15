(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A child was seriously injured and a driver arrested after a three-vehicle crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Friday officers were called to the area of South Circle Drive and Lake Avenue west of I25. Officers said a child was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation determined the driver of a van identified as Odette Lopez Cordero was traveling westbound through a red light and hit a tow truck with two vehicles in transport, the tow truck hit a work truck. Both vehicles were turning onto eastbound S. Circle Dr. from the southbound Circle off-ramp for I25.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to police, Cordero was evaluated and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence along with charges of vehicular assault, child abuse, and multiple other charges.