FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating after a child died at a truck stop in Fountain just after midnight Wednesday.

At 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, officers with FPD responded to the Love’s Truck Stop on Travel Plaza Drive in Fountain on a call from the Fountain Fire Department. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman and an unconscious young girl.

Officers performed CPR but the child died on scene.

Due to the nature of the incident, FPD’s Investigations Division was called to the scene and initiated an investigation. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office took custody of the child at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Ryan Sauter with the Fountain Police

Department at (719) 382-4233. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.