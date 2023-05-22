(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has arrested 21-year-old William Jacobs of Florence, for alleged child abuse after officers were called to a Cañon City motel for an unresponsive 10-month-old baby.

CCPD said on Sunday, May 21 at around 7:38 a.m. officers were called to the Motel 6, located at 1925 Fremont Drive, on reports of an unresponsive baby. CCPD officers arrived quickly and attempted life-saving efforts until medical responders arrived. The baby was taken to the hospital and then flown to Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

According to CCPD, in the hours that followed, detectives interviewed the child’s mother and Jacobs who was apparently the last person to be with the child before police were called. Police said that based on interviews, medical examinations, and doctor evaluations the incident was classified as Child Abuse.

Officers secured an arrest warrant for Jacobs for alleged Child Abuse resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Class 3 Felony. “These cases are extremely taxing on everyone associated with the investigation, as well as the community, the victimization of kids, particularly infants, are some of the most significant crimes, and they impact everyone,” said Chief John Schick of CCPD.

CCPD said while an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing and asking anyone with information to contact CCPD’s Investigations Unit.