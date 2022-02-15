Chief James Maxon parts ways with Fountain Fire Department

James Maxon is no longer with the Fountain Fire Department as of Feb. 11, 2022.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain confirmed Tuesday that Fire Chief James Maxon is no longer employed by the city as of Friday, February 11, 2022.

Maxon, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served as Fountain’s fire chief for under three years, but he has more than 25 years of fire experience.

In 2019, Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortega said, “We are delighted to have such a qualified, experienced professional at the helm of the Fountain Fire Department, and I know the Fountain community will welcome the Maxon family with the same All-America hometown spirit that defines our great community.”

On Tuesday, the city issued the following statement:

“Although we do not share details about personnel issues, we can confirm that James Maxon is no longer employed by the City of Fountain as of Friday, February 11, 2022. We are grateful for the accomplishments of Chief Maxon during his tenure here and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

FOX21 News did reach out to Maxon for more information regarding his departure from the Fountain Fire department, but has yet to hear back.