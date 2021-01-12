Chick-fil-A offering free brownies through app

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chick-fil-A is starting the new year by giving away free brownies for the next two weeks.

Through January 23, the chicken-centric chain is offering complimentary chocolate fudge brownies at 2,600 participating restaurants nationwide.

To get one, you have to be a member of the Chick-fil-A rewards program, which is free to join, and scan a coupon accessible through the Chick-fil-A app.

There’s a limit of one chocolate fudge brownie per account. The deal can be added to orders placed at the restaurant or for pickup.

Chick-fil-A said they are offering this deal simply to thank customers for their support.

