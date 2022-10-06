(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Chick-fil-A is hosting the Skate for Chicken event, benefiting Angels of America’s Fallen on Saturday, Oct. 29. at the Garden of the Gods location.

Skate for Chicken is an event where participants cruise the Chick-fil-A parking lot on roller skates, boards, blades, scooters, or unicycles while listening to groovy music.

The benefit is for Angels of America’s Fallen, a non-profit whose mission is to “encourage and fund healthy positive activities for the children of fallen firefighters, Military, and law enforcement. Between grief counseling and scholarships others provide, Angels stands beside the children all years, every year until adulthood.”

The event has only 200 spots for participants and registration can be found on the event’s page. The event is happening from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 575 Garden of the Gods Road.

FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister is emceeing the event. Participants also have the chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year, plus other prizes.