COLORADO SPRINGS — After an ultrasound video was teased on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) Facebook page, the zoo has revealed which of their animals is expecting a special delivery!

Bailey, one of the zoo’s reticulated giraffes, is expecting her second calf in October. This will be the seventh baby sired by the father, Khalid, who was bred with Bailey in July of 2019.

A healthy giraffe gestation can last from 14 to 16 months. CMZoo said Bailey’s last pregnancy was one day shy of 15 months – 457 days long. If she has another 15-month pregnancy, this baby would be born on October 19, 2022, but it could come as early as September 19, 2022 or as late as November 19, 2022 – and of course, any date in between.

Bailey’s ultrasound video

This calf would be the seventeenth member of CMZoo’s reticulated giraffe herd. Bailey moved to CMZoo on a breeding recommendation in September of 2016. Bailey and Khalid welcomed their first calf, BB, to the world in September 2020, and BB moved to the Denver Zoo in July 2022.

CMZoo’s breeding program began in 1954 and has welcomed more than 200 calves since its inception.



Photos of mom-to-be, Bailey, provided by CMZoo.

Starting Sept. 19, CMZoo invites giraffe lovers across Colorado and the globe to tune in to a 24/7 baby watch. Fans can tune in to a special live stream broadcast from Bailey’s overnight stall, where viewers will also be able to watch the labor and birth live at cmzoo.org/giraffecam or on YouTube.

Since the window in which Bailey could give birth starts on Sept. 19, she will start spending the night in a nursery where it’s safer and calmer for her to go into labor while the zoo is closed at night. The space is adjacent to – but not sharing space with – the rest of the herd.

You can see her with the rest of the herd during the day when they go outside on two outdoor live giraffe cams which are available daily from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., also at cmzoo.org/giraffecam or on YouTube. The zoo will continue to provide updates on their social media channels.