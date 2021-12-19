Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari ranked third best zoo lights in U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS – USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards announced that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari has ranked third in the national Best Zoo Lights category for the third year in a row. This is the sixth year running that Electric Safari has ranked in the top 10.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s thirty-first annual month-long celebration of the season continues through Saturday, Jan. 1 (excluding Friday, Dec. 24), featuring 50 acres of twinkling lights, 60 artisan-made light sculptures and breathtaking nighttime city views. New this year, giant illuminated animal inflatables have been added to the event.

The safari also offers paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s famous giraffe herd and budgie flock. Exhibits such as Water’s Edge: Africa, the giraffe barn, the elephant and rhino barn, the African lion relaxation room, Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzly bears), Asian Highlands, Scutes Family Gallery and Budgie Buddies are all open.

Advance e-tickets are required for members and the general public with members and their accompanying paying guests granted early admission with a reserved ticket from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Admission closes at 7:30 p.m, and the electric safari ends at 8:30 p.m. Some entry times and nights are sold out. Check availability and reserve your tickets at cmzoo.org/electric.