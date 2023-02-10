(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is providing WILD Valentine’s Day cards to share with the loved ones in your life.

The cards feature animals from CMZoo along with punny phrases of admiration and love.

  • Hope a Mexican Wolf from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "Guess howl much I love you."
    Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
  • Amani a Reticulated giraffe from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "You're the ossic-onely one for me."
  • Matilda a Red-necked wallaby from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "If you wallaby my lover, ya gotta get with my friends."
  • Omo a Nile Hippopotamus from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "You are one in a melon!"
  • Nigel a Tenrec from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "Will you be my Valentenric?"
  • Debbie a White-cheeked gibbon from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "You're gibbon me the feels."
  • Jumbe an Eastern black rhinoceros from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "I don't know much but rhino I love you."
  • Bahati an Okapi at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the phrase "I need okapi of your number"
The zoo has a few valentine’s day events for kids and adults happening Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, and a “Valentine’s Love is in the Air Date Night for adults 21 and over” on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Check out CMZoo’s website for more details.