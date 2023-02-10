(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is providing WILD Valentine’s Day cards to share with the loved ones in your life.

The cards feature animals from CMZoo along with punny phrases of admiration and love.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zoo has a few valentine’s day events for kids and adults happening Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, and a “Valentine’s Love is in the Air Date Night for adults 21 and over” on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Check out CMZoo’s website for more details.